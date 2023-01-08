Watch highlights of Black Galaxies game against Algeria in a Pre-CHAN friendly match

Sports News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Black Galaxies of Ghana drew goalless in their pre-CHAN friendly encounter against the hosts Algeria at the Nelson Mandela Stadium on Saturday, January 8, 2023.



The Black Galaxies put up a good performance against the tournament hosts as they were able to contain them for the entire 90 minutes.



Ghana was forced to make an early substitute in the game as captain Gladson Awako got injured and was replaced by Sylvester Simba.



Algeria gained control of the game, commanding and posing challenges to the Black Galaxies. The Black Galaxies' best performers were Solomon Adomako, Dominic Nsobila, and David Abagna.



Both teams went into the halftime break without scoring, thanks to the Black Galaxies' efforts. Algeria continued where they left off after the half, dominating possession and dictating the game.



With five minutes remaining, Kwame Otu replaced Abdul Razak, but the Black Galaxies were unable to break down the tenacious Algerian defense.



The match formed part of preparations for the tournament. Ghana has played against North Africans in the first of two friendlies in Algiers.



Ghana will play Mozambique in a pre-CHAN friendly ahead of the 2022 CHAN tournament.



Watch highlights of the match below



