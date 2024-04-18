Watch highlights of Bayern Munich's win over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: goal.com

Joshua Kimmich's second-half header was enough to give Bayern the win over Mikel Arteta's side at the Allianz Arena



Arsenal's season is on the brink of collapse after a tame exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. Joshua Kimmich's second-half header was enough to seal a 1-0 victory for the hosts at the Allianz Arena, which earned them a 3-2 aggregate success following the 2-2 draw in north London last week.



It was a disappointing night for the Gunners, who despite dominating large parts of the contest, never really looked like scoring against a Bayern side who comfortably saw off the visitors' threat and booked their spot in the semi-finals.



The defeat leaves Arsenal's hopes for the season hanging by a thread following Sunday's defeat to Aston Villa, which left them lagging behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race.



