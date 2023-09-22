Watch highlights of Baba Rahman's performance for PAOK in Europa Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Baba Rahman continued his fine start to life in the Europa Conference League with a brilliant assist to help PAOK to a 3-2 win over Finnish side HJK Helsinki on Thursday evening.



Rahman has taken to life in the Conference League like a Duck to water after establishing himself as one of the best full-backs in the Greek league this season.



In a typical show of pace, power and technique Rahman took the ball, beat his man and released it swiftly before arriving at the end to plant a perfect cross for Kiril Despodov to score and put his side ahead in the game.



The 29-year-old Ghana international had a FOTMOB rating of 8.1, the second-best in the game and a passing accuracy of 81% to underline his dominance with and without the ball.



The win sees PAOK jump to the summit of G on a better goal difference ahead of German side Eintracht Frankfurt who beat Scottish side Aberdeen in the other game.



Baba's strong start



After swapping the unpredictable weather of England for the tourist City of Greece, Rahman has enjoyed a chain of 9 games, something he did not manage during his entire time at Championship side Reading last season.



He has also created the most chances in the Greek league after four games, (7) and his assist in the Conference League is his first goal contribution of the campaign.



This is also the first time the Ghanaian is playing in a major European competition after scoring the winner for Schalke in their win against OGC Nice in 2016.



