Watch highlights of Baba Rahman’s impressive performance for PAOK in win over Frankfurt

Sports News of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian footballer Baba Rahman delivered a standout performance for PAOK Thessaloniki, securing a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



The Black Stars defender not only started the match but also played the entire duration, contributing significantly to his team's success over the Bundesliga opponents.



Rahman's stellar display played a pivotal role in maintaining PAOK's flawless record in the Europa Conference League group stage.



The breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Andrija Zivkovic found the net, giving PAOK the lead as they headed into halftime with the advantage.



However, the visitors managed to level the score in the 68th minute, courtesy of a goal from Omar Marmoush.



Yet, PAOK demonstrated resilience and secured a late victory against Frankfurt. Greek international Konstantinos Koulierakis emerged as the hero, sealing the win for the host in the final moments of the game.



Since making the switch to the Greek giants following his tenure with Chelsea, Baba Rahman has consistently impressed with his performances on the field.



See the video below:



