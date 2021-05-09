Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko win over Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko came from a goal down to beat Dreams FC 3-1 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium in this matchday 23 fixture.



The away side had taken an early lead from the penalty spot through Agyenim Boateng in the 38th minute of the first half after Fabio Gama was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.



Brazilian striker Vinícius headed home a cross from Emmanuel Gyamfi on the right.



Asante Kotoko got their noses in front for the first time in the game after cental defender Abdul Ganiu Ismail converted a penalty in the 57th minute.



Midfielder Mudasiru Salifu was brought down inside the box by the Dreams defenders leading to the penalty.



Substitute Francis Andy Kumi put the icing on the cake for the Reds as he beautifully connected a pass from Mudasiru Salifu following an excellent run 10 minutes from full-time.



Watch highlights of the game below.



