Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's goalless game against Heart of Lions

Sports News of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko kicked off the new season with a goalless draw against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



Despite their high hopes for a more successful campaign after finishing fourth in the league last season, Kotoko struggled to secure a victory in their opening fixture.



Coach Prosper Ogum's team encountered a resolute Heart of Lions side, who, despite being newly promoted, showed no signs of fear and effectively held the Porcupine Warriors at bay.



Lions managed to put Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare to the test, forcing him into making several crucial saves, while Kotoko appeared to lack the finishing touch in their attacks.



The visitors appeared to have clinched victory when Mustapha Yakubu found the back of the net from a rebound in the second half.



However, their celebrations were short-lived as the assistant referee raised the flag for offside.



Replays indicated that it might have been a questionable call, leaving Kotoko with a stroke of luck.



Watch highlights of the match below







Watch the latest episode of Sports Debate







JNA/KPE