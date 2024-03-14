Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-3 defeat to Accra Lions

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Accra Lions stun Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadim in a matchday 21 encounter of the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.



Kotoko's title hopes took a huge hit after they suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Accra Lions at home.



Blessing Assuman hit a brace with Donimic Amponsah adding another in the impressive away win. Kalo Ouattara and Bernard Somuah were on the scoresheet for Kotoko.



Lions took the lead after 12 minutes when Assuman finished off a brilliant counter attack. Ouattara pulled the Reds level with a beautiful left foot finish from inside the box with 15 minutes to half time.



Despite the first half seeing many chances, both teams could not increase the score as they went into the break on level pegging.



Accra Lions reclaimed the lead two minutes after recess through Assuman who stunningly finished off another quick break.



Donimic Amponsah gave Lions a two-goal cushion in the 67th minute after he pulled off an astonishing near post finish.



Kotoko found their way back in the game inside the 83rd minute when Bernard Somuah's effort from inside the box beat the Lions goalkeeper.



The home side could not salvage a point from the game as they recorded back-to-back defeats.



By virtue of the defeat, Asante Kotoko are now fourth on the league log, six points adrift league leaders, Samartex.





