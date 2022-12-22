Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 22 December 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko had to dig deep on Wednesday afternoon to come from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in the Ghana Premier League.



Following the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last Sunday, football in Ghana has resumed.



The Ghanaian top-flight light resumed with two matches on Monday and two matches on Tuesday.



Today, the remaining five matches on matchday 9 have been cleared.



At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, defending champions Asante Kotoko hosted Berekum Chelsea.



In the game, the visiting team scored first when Emmanuel Sarpong equalised in the 27th minute to give the Blues the lead.



Despite the setback, Asante Kotoko managed to fight to turn things around.



Goals from Eric Zeze in the 45th minute and Steven Mukwala in the 65th minute propelled the Porcupine Warriors to defeat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.



Courtesy of the win, Asante Kotoko have climbed to second on the Ghana Premier League table with 17 points.







