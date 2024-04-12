Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 2-1 defeat against Nsoatreman

Sports News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Nsoatreman FC inflicted more pain on Asante Kotoko as they beat the Porcupine Warriors in a match-day 25 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



The Bono-based club secured a 2-1 win over the Porcupines. Abdul Manaf Umar and Mohammed Abdul Rahman scored the goals for the visitors while Shadrack Addo got the consolation for Kotoko.



Manaf Umar put Nsoatreman in front halfway through the first half after he connected a cross.



Kotoko levelled the score a few minutes to the end of the half through Shadrack Addo who scored a stunning goal from just inside the box.



Nsoatreman won the game in the dying embers through Abdul Rahaman’s strike in the 94th minute.



The defeat was Kotoko’s fifth in their last six games, depicting a poor run of form in the Ghana Premier League.



Asante Kotoko, as a result of their terrible form, occupy the 10th spot on the table with 33 points.



