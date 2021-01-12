Sports News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals

Asante Kotoko SC

Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama was the name on the lip of every Asante Kotoko fan as the team cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Liberty Professionals on match week 8 of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupines Warriors scored two goals in a single game for the first time in the ongoing league season through striker Kwame Poku’s brace against the Scientific Soccer Lads.



The two goals from Kwame Poku came before the 30th-minute mark as Asante Kotoko now lies 6th on the Premier League table.



Kwame Poku has now scored five goals after playing seven games.



Watch the highlights of the game as Liberty Professionals suffered another league defeat to Asante Kotoko in the ongoing season at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, January 10, 2021.



