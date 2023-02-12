Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 2-0 defeat to Dreams FC

Sports News of Sunday, 12 February 2023

Dreams FC have ended their three-game winless streak in the ongoing 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League after a comfortable victory over Asante Kotoko at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams.



Two goals from Gael Aholou and Agyenim Boateng in both halves were enough for a dominant Dreams FC to record their first victory after three games in the Ghana Premier league.



Kotoko started the game as the better team with Enoch Morrison causing big problems for Dreams FC but George Mfegue couldn't take the chances that came with the dominance.



Dreams FC took over from the 10th minute and their persistent attack paid off in the 14th minute when Gael Aholou converted the home team's first big chance in the game.



The home team took off after scoring the first goal but Gael Aholou missed all the chances that came his way after putting his team ahead in the game.



Goalkeeper Augustine Koomson also had a very good day as he constantly denied Enoch Morisson, Steve Mukwala, and George Mfegue from getting their names on the scoresheet with brilliant saves.



Dreams took off from where they left off with the creating of chances while Kotoko weren't lucky in the 59th minute as striker Agyenim Boateng struck a powerful shot to score the second.



Kotoko tried to come back into the game but Goalkeeper Augustine Koomson was always there to safe his team as he was posted about keeping a clean sheet in today's game.



