Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 1-0 win over Bechem United

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 March 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Winger Enoch Morrison scored the only goal for Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, to give the team a narrow 1-0 win over Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors welcomed the Hunters to the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the Week 19 encounter of the 2022/23 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



Following a very good start to the game, the hosts had control over the game and equalised before the half-hour mark.



A strike from winger Enoch Morrison in the 22nd minute meant that Asante Kotoko went into the break with the lead.



Although Bechem United would put up a fight in the second half, the Hunters could not score and had to succumb to a defeat at the end of the 90 minutes.



Thanks to the win today, Asante Kotoko have climbed to second on the 2022/22023 betPawa Ghana Premier League table.



Asante Kotoko will now travel to the capital city for their next game against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, March 5, 2023.



The same game will be used to honour Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo as the President's Cup.



Watch the highlights of the game below:



