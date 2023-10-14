Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko’s 1-0 win over Aduana FC

Sports News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko clinched their second victory in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign, triumphing over Aduana FC on Friday evening.



The Porcupine Warriors secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Right from the outset, the home side displayed determination. In the 5th minute, Kalo Ouattara found Lamptey, who in turn set up Amidu for a shot on goal that was deflected for a corner.



Maintaining their offensive pressure, the Reds continued to press forward, causing the visiting team considerable strain.



In the 31st minute, Augustine Agyapong earned Kotoko a free kick after executing a swift one-two with Mfegue. Ansu took the free kick, but it veered wide of the target.



The persistent efforts of Asante Kotoko paid off when Kalo Ouattara soared above the defense to head in Richmond Lamptey's corner kick in the 34th minute.



Despite Aduana FC's strategic adjustments and the introduction of fresh players, the scoreline held firm even after added time.



In their upcoming match, Asante Kotoko will face off against newcomers Nations FC, while Aduana FC is set to clash with Accra Great Olympics.



Watch the highlights below



