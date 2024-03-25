Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko's 0-1 defeat to Nations FC in Ghana Premier League

Sports News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko's woes continued on Sunday evening at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with the club suffering their fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of local rivals, Nations FC.



This loss significantly distances them from title contention, as they now sit 10 points adrift of the top spot. In contrast, Nations maintain their hold on second place, remaining just two points behind league leaders Samartex.



Despite a strong start from Kotoko, who desperately sought their first win following three consecutive losses, Nations demonstrated resilience and efficiency, eventually clinching a narrow 1-0 victory thanks to a goal in stoppage time of the first half.



Forward Asamoah Boateng Afriyie headed home the decisive goal, marking his 10th of the season and solidifying his position as the league's top scorer. His impressive performances have been instrumental in lifting his team up the table.



Frustrated Kotoko supporters expressed concerns over certain refereeing decisions, prompting the need for security personnel to escort referee James Taylor and his assistants safely to the dressing room at halftime.



During the match, Kotoko published a critical tweet, alleging bias from the official, though many would argue that the quality of their own performance did little to warrant a positive outcome.







