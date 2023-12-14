Watch highlights of Asante Kotoko midfielder Richmond Lamptey

Sports News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko deputy captain Richmond Lamptey has been in the news due to calls for his inclusion in the Black Stars.



The midfielder is currently having a brilliant season at Kotoko and is arguably the best midfielder in the Ghana Premier League.



The former Inter Allies man poses incredible qualities that many believe best fit the Black Stars. His forward passes, technical security, vision, ball retention, defense-splitting passes, and shooting technique are the highlights of his game.



He is currently one of the best passers in the league and he put it on display in the country's biggest fixture- Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, where he created two goals and inspired Kotoko to a 3-2 win.



Many believe a player of his quality deserves to don the national colours, hence, naming him among the Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON will not be out of place.





Watch Richmond Lamptey's highlights below









