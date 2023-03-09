Watch highlights of Asafa Powell, wife Alyshia's visit to Ghana

Sports News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thursday, March 9, 2023, marks the 9th day of the visit of Jamaican sprint legend Asafa Powell and his wife to Ghana.



The popular Jamaican celebrity couple landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 and were received by a delegation led by the president of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Ben Nunoo Mensah



Asafa Powell and his wife Alyshia have been visiting a number of iconic places, met some influential people, and have attended some special events in the country.



They have been to the Parliament House in Ghana, Black Stars Square, Accra Sports Stadium, Cape Coast Castle, and a few of the monumental places in the country as they continue to enjoy their stay.



Asafa Powell and Alyshia also met Ghanaian legend and Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan which the couple later described as a legendary meeting.



They also paid a courtesy call on members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games, dubbed Accra 2023.



Asafa and Alyshia were also at the family house of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu to mourn the death of the late footballer and also sign the book of condolence.



From their videos and statements during interviews, they seemed to be enjoying their time in Ghana as they have already made plans of having a permanent home in the country after they inspected an apartment that they wish to acquire.



Watch the video below of Asafa Powell and Alyshia's visit to Ghana and the number of places they have visited:



