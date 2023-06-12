Watch highlights of Andre Onana's marvellous passes against Man City in UCL final

Sports News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana has earned high praises for his performance against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final, particularly his passing on the night.



The Cameroonian goalie exhibited steam composure and took more risks in playing defence line-breaking passes to put Inter on the attack.



His passing ability was one of the talking points of the final as many were stunned by his ability to start Inter's build-up with a weight of passes similar to a midfielder.



He completed 33 on the night with a percentage of 73 out of 44 attempted passes from 55 touches.



Although he did not face many shots, the fewer times he was called to action he delivered, making three saves including two big saves.



Andre Onana had a phenomenal performance but was not enough to see Inter Milan through as they lost the final 1-0.





