Sports News of Monday, 30 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of Andre Ayew's goals for Al Sadd

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew has mutually terminated his contract with Qatari-based club, Al-Sadd.

Al Sadd announced Andre Ayew's departure from the club on Sunday, January 29, 2023, after both parties reached a mutual agreement.

Andre Dede Ayew joined the Qatari side in 2021 on a free transfer after his contract at Swansea run out.

In his almost two-year stay at Al Sadd, Ayew won two trophies: the Qatar Stars League in his first season 2021–22, and the Emir of Qatar Cup in 2021.

Andre Dede Ayew scored 22 goals and provided 3 assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Watch highlights of Andre Ayew's goal for Al Sadd below: