Watch highlights of Ampem Darkoa's 2-1 win over ASFAR Club in CAF Women's Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies came from behind to beat defending champions ASFAR Club in the CAF Women's Champions League.



ASFAR Club scored the first goal just 15 minutes into the game, exploiting defensive vulnerabilities in the Ghanaian team. Despite this early setback, the Techiman-based squad asserted control and came close to equalizing before halftime.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies returned in the second half with renewed determination to score in the 57th minute after Comfort Yeboah unleashed a powerful strike from outside the penalty box to level up.



Yeboah continued to make her mark on the game and in the 62nd minute, she pushed forward delivering a cross that was deflected into the net by an ASFAR player.



Ampem Darkoa Ladies maintained their lead winning the game by 2-1, securing all three points in Group B.



Ampem Darkoa will face AS Mande in their upcoming match on Thursday, November 9.



Watch highlights of the match below















Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE