Watch highlights of Aduana Stars goalless encounter against Asante Kotoko

Aduana Stars fought hard to draw goalless with Ghana Premier League defending champions, Asante Kotoko at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on New Year’s Day.



The Hunters dominated the match from start to finish but were unable to convert their chances into goals.



Former Asante Kotoko player, Emmanuel Gyamfi was a big threat to his former employers as he created as many chances in the game but his teammates were very sloppy at the face of goal.



While Aduana Stars goalkeeper Joseph Addo had an off day in the office, Kotoko’s Fredrick Asare was busy preventing shots which could have resulted in a defeat for the Porcupines.



Kotoko’s forward Steven Mukwala was just unlucky in the game as the Porcupines failed to create enough chances at goal.



Justice Blay and Eric Zeze were booked for their offences on Emmanuel Gyamfi who escaped a bookable offence after attempting to stamp Kotoko’s keeper, Fred Asare.



A timely save from Fred Asare in the final minutes of the game saved Kotoko from a defeat to the Hunters.



The draw was a vital point for coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s Hunters as they extended their stay on the league table with 20 points against Kotoko who are second with 18 points.



