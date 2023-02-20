Watch highlights of Aduana Stars' historic win over Hearts

Sports News of Monday, 20 February 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

League leaders Aduana Stars consolidated their grip at the summit of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday when they defeated Hearts of Oak 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



There were no goals in the first half and Hearts of Oak was very dominant but could not make it count.



Hearts went very close to getting the opener in the 11th minute as Cameroonian striker Albert Dieudonne Eonde nearly gave his side the lead but for a goal-line clearance by Alex Boakye.



Aduana Stars came in strongly and Isaac Mintah should have scored probably earlier than he eventually did as he spurned a good chance.



Kelvin Obeng too was cleanly put through but one on one with Richmond Ayi he wasted the chance.



Two second-half goals from Isaac Mintah gave Aduana Stars their first-ever league win over Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Isaac Mintah opened the score for Aduana Stars after connecting with a cross from Sam Adams in the 47th minute of the game.



In the 64th minute, the former New Edubiase United made the win complete as he went on a solo run to score the clincher.



VIDEO BELOW:



