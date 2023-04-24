Watch highlights of Accra Lions' win over Medeama

Sports News of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Seidu Basit scored four goals in either half as Accra Lions stunned Medeama SC 4-2 at the Accra Sports stadium Friday.



Basit hit a brace in either half as the Lions roared to a mesmerizing display to record one of their best results of the campaign.



Accra Lions went into the game looking to end their five game winless run whilst Medeama SC stepped onto the pitch seeking to close the gap on leaders Aduana FC.



Basit opened the scoring in the 9th minute after he got on the end of a Emmanuel Dzigbah ball to smash home with his left foot.



The young forward added to tally in the 33rd minute - Evans Botchway, rounded up Fatawu Hamidu before sending a delightful ball into the path of Basit who timed his run before firing home.



Back from the break, Dennis Fordjuor won a penalty for Medeama after his strike hit the hand of defender Samuel Gyimah. Vincent Atingah converted the spot kick in the 56th minute.



Atinga scored another penalty seven minutes later after Medeama SC were awarded another penalty – this time Derrick Fordjuor was fouled in the box.



With the game heading to a 2-2 draw, Accra Lions scored two late goals in injury time to win the game 4-2. Remember Boateng’s delicious free kick met the head of Basit who got his hat-trick.



The home side put the nail in the coffin in the 98th minute after Basit was picked up by Daniel Oduro before outwitting his marker and firing home his fourth.



Accra Lions are now 5th in the League table with 41 points whilst Medeama SC remains in second place 44 points.



