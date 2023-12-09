Watch highlights of Abedi Pele's performance against Zambia at 1992 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 9 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations, Abedi Pele had an outstanding tournament, producing consistent performances that wowed Ghanaians and football lovers.



Coming into the tournament on the back of a great season in France, Abedi Pele was instrumental in pushing Ghana to the finals.



One game where the instrumentality and incredible talent of Abedi Pele came to bear was the Group C game between Ghana and Zambia.



Abedi Pele was outstanding in the game with his pace, skills and blazing runs doing the damage for Ghana against Zambia.



Abedi Pele crowned his imperious display with a powerful goal for Ghana that gave the country victory over Zambia.



In the 1992 AFCON, Ghana qualified for the finals but lost via a marathon penalty to Ivory Coast.



Abedi Pele missed that match with various opinions indicating that Ghana would have won had Abedi played in that game.



Since then Ghana has been to the finals of the AFCON twice in 2010 and 2015 but failed to win any of them.



Ghana has not won a trophy since 1992.



Abedi Pele who is a three-time Africa Player of the Year is widely regarded as the best Ghanaian footballer ever.



Watch highlights of the game below



