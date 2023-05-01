Watch highlights of Abedi Pele’s incredible goals for Ghana

Sports News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

73 matches, 33 goals, that is the record of the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele as captured by transfermarkt.com.



The record, which is a little shy of a goal per two games, is impressive but cannot be said to be a perfect encapsulation of the story of the great Abedi Ayew Pele.



The stats do not do justice to the glorious career Abedi Ayew had with Ghana, which made people confer on him, the Pele moniker.



Absent from those stats is the number of assists, flicks, burning pace and sheer grace with which he outwitted opponents and made significant contributions to Black Stars games.



Absent from those stats are the moments where Abedi Ayew took games by the scruff of the neck and dropped monstrous performances that made him grace the front pages of Ghanaian newspapers.



The fact that he won three Africa Player of the Year accolades in one of the most competitive eras of African football is enough testament to the imperious status of the great Abedi Pele.



Angel TV has honored him with highlights of some of his best performances and goals for Ghana.



Enjoy the highlights below











KPE/OGB