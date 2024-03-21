Watch highlights of 17-year-old Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Mohammed Kudus is rated as the biggest talent produced by the Ghanaian-based football academy, Right to Dream.



His career trajectory which started from the academy to Europe, where he has now established himself as one of football's biggest stars, is often told to inspire young footballers in the country.



Kudus is currently known to be the face of Ghana football owing to his explosive start to life at West Ham and his performance for the Black Stars in recent tournaments.



The former Ajax man has hit the ground running at West Ham United and is currently having a signing-of-the-season performance.



He has scored 11 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 matches in all competitions since joining West Ham United in August 2023.



The Ghanaian has worked his way to become one of the poster boys for the Hammers who are looking to make history by winning the Europa League.



Much has been said about his skill since he turned professional but not much has come to light regarding how he played at Right to Dream Academy.



GhanaWeb has chanced on a video that gives an insight into the ridiculousness of Kudus' talent at a young age.



Watch highlights of Mohammed Kudus' days at Right to Dreams below







