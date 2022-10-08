Watch highlights as Real Bamako humiliates Hearts of Oak 3-0 in Mali

Sports News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Malian side AS Real de Bamako handed Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak a humiliating defeat in the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday.



The Scorpions recorded a 3-0 victory over the Phobians in the first leg of the tie at the 26th March Stadium in Bamako.



After an early exchanges in the match, AS Real got the opening goal in the 11th minute through experienced striker Moussa Kone.



Hearts lifted up their performance after conceding the goal and were hoping to get the equaliser but that didn't happen as the hosts doubled their advantage.



Midfielder Gladson Awako came close to getting the leveller as he freekick from the edge of the box struck the crossbar in the 25th minute.



Hearts left-back Dennis Nkrumah Korsah headed into his own net a freekick by defender Ismael Bamba ten minutes later.



The Phobians kept pushing for a consolation since the start of the second half but failed to convert the numerous scoring opportunities that came their way.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had the best of chances to pull one back for Hearts in the 68th minute but the former Ghana U20 captain squandered the opportunity.



AS Real sealed their victory in the 75th minute after teenager Cheickna Hamala Diakite beat the offside trap to get his name on the scoresheet.



Hearts will host the Malian side in the second leg of the tie next week at the Accra Sports Stadium and the winner will advance to the play-off round of the competition.



