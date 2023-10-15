Watch highlights as Mexico beat Ghana 2-0 in Charlotte

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

The Black of Ghana lost 2-0 to Mexico in their first international friendly game played at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, USA.



Ghana are currently touring the United States for two friendly matches as part of their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



The four-time African champions initiated the game with vigor, launching early attacks. However, Mexico took control of the match from the 25th minute onward.



Ghana experienced a major setback when Joseph Aidoo was substituted in the 28th minute due to injury, with Clermont Foot's Alidu Seidu stepping in.



Ghana adopted a three-defender formation that worked effectively for most of the first half, leading to a goalless draw at halftime.



In the second half, stand-in captain Thomas Partey was replaced by Salis Abdul Samed.



PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano opened the scoring in the 57th minute, marking the game's first goal.



Mexico extended their lead in the 72nd minute through Atuna, who capitalized on a counter-attack.



Chris Hughton introduced more offensive power, including Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, and Inaki Williams, making tactical changes following the second goal.



However, Ghana struggled to penetrate Mexico's high defensive line. Atuna capitalized on an error in the 72nd minute to secure the second goal and the victory for Mexico.



