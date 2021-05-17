Watch highlights as Liberty, Asante Kotoko share spoils in Sogakope

Sports News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

League leaders Asante Kotoko were held to a 1-1 draw by Liberty Professionals at the WAFA Park in this matchday 25 fixture.



Liberty Professionals took a first-half lead through former Kotoko defender Evans Owusu.



The Scientific Soccer Lads began the game in explosive fashion and should have taken the lead in the 20th minute but Prosper Ahiabu's strike was blocked by the Kotoko defence.



Minutes later, Maxwell Ansah had the chance to break the deadlock but his weak effort was calmly grabbed by Koyoko goalie Razak Abalora.



However, Abalora failed to grab a long-range effort from Owusu eight minutes later to hand Liberty Professionals the lead.



Kotoko midfielder Mudasiru Salifu then forced a save from the Liberty goalie, resulting in a corner that was wasted by the Reds as the referee whistled for halftime.



After the break, Michael Laryea sent in a cross from the flanks but Razak Abalora was equal to the task.



Coach Mariano Baretto brought on Latif Anabila for Yusif Mubarik as the Porcupine Warriors chased an equalizer.



With six minutes left, forward Andy Kumi was brought down as Kotoko won a freekick, which was perfectly delivered onto the head of Ganiyu for the equalizer.



Andy Kumi came close to getting the winner but Liberty were resolute in defence, preventing any threat from the Reds.



