You are here: HomeSports2021 06 06Article 1279795

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Watch highlights as Japan thrashed Black Meteors 6-0 in international friendly

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

The Black Meteors team play videoThe Black Meteors team

Ghana's Black Meteors were humiliated in their international friendly against the U24 of Japan on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

The Olympic team of Japan thrashed Ghana 6-0 as they intensify preparations for the summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Japan started the game the better of the two sides and came close to breaking the deadlock after a mistake by Frank Assinki.

Moments later the Asians broke the deadlock after Doan Ritsu half-volleyed in an earlier save by the Ghanaian goalie.

Sixteen minutes later Real Madrid midfielder Takefusa Kubo doubled the lead with a brilliant curler.

And right at the stroke of halftime, it went from bad to worse for defender Frank Assinki who turned in a cross from the right into his own net.

The Japanese returned from the break hungrier for more goals and three minutes later Soma Yuki picked a clever pass from Kubo to net his side's fourth.

Ueda Ayase headed in his side's fifth from a well-worked play from the Asians to put the beyond Ghana.

The Black Meteors coach Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes at a time, but the quartet could not make a difference.

And with a minute left Mitoma Kaora twisted and turned Amoabeng for the sixth goal of the game.

Watch the highlights of the game below:

Join our Newsletter

News

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams of the Action Chapel

What some Ghanaian spiritual leaders have said about T. B. Joshua

Business

Founder of the Progressive Peoples Party, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

Nduom’s PPP ‘fires’ Addison over ‘inaccurate, misleading’ remarks

Entertainment

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist and analyst

Shatta Wale’s industry address unimpressive – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Africa

President Goita arrived for his investiture in a Toyota pickup

Photos: Mali's 38-year-old president opts for pickup ride to swearing in

Opinions

World Humanist Day is celebrated in June 21 of every year

Humanism and stigma of non-religiosity in Africa