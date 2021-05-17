Watch highlights as Hearts beat Elmina Sharks to maintain second spot 

Soccer News of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Elmina Sharks 2-0 on matchday 25 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to keep their chase on the league title.



The Phobians are now two points behind the Porcupine Warriors who dropped points in that 1-1 draw with Liberty Professionals in Sogakope.



It was a second win in a row for the Phobians in a week after beating Bechem United away in mid-week.



Isaac Mensah and Benjamin Afutu were on the scoresheet for Hearts of Oak with the goals scored in the second half after a difficult first half.



The center referee nearly took the shine out of the game due to some poor decision.



The referee awarded a penalty to Hearts of Oak which has been disputed in various quarters.



The Elmina Sharks goalkeeper also came off the baseline to save Victor Aidoo's shot which was against the rules, but the referee turned a blind eye on it.



