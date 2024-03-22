Watch heartwarming video of Bukom Banku giving boxing tips to his son ahead of his bout

Sports News of Friday, 22 March 2024

When Bukom Banku announced his retirement from boxing, he disclosed that his next project would be to guide three of his sons to achieve what he could not attain in his career – win a world title.



Banku believed that his three sons could go all the way to the top, and continue what he believes to be a formidable legacy he has established in the sport.



On Thursday, March 21, 2024, Bukom Banku gave Ghanaians an idea of his coaching credentials by guiding one of his sons, Abu Kamoko, to the final of the boxing competition at the 13th African Games.



A viral video captures Banku issuing technical instructions and giving tips to his son, known in the boxing fraternity as Ambitious Tilapia.



Banku’s coaching tips proved to be a success as Tilapia defeated his Congolese opponent, Nathan Nlandu, to qualify for the final of the 86kg boxing event at the African Games.



How the bout unfolded



Tilapia started the fight on a very good note landing some great punches as Nathan repeatedly fired blanks.



After a blistering start and earning significant points in the first two rounds, fatigue set in for Tilapia as he had to rely on the ropes to get the clock ticking away and to escape from the flurry of punches a resurgent Nlandu was dishing.



Tilapia, on several occasions, had to grip his opponent to take a long breath and save himself from a knockout.



At one point, the Ghanaian boxer pulled his opponent to the ground with him forcefully.



Finally, when the bell went for the end of the bout, the boxer lay in the ring for a while before resuming to entertain the fans with his comic dance.



Tilapia will now fight to win a gold medal in the final on Friday March, 22, 2024.



