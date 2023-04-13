Watch full video of Yaw Dabo's tour of Borussia Dortmund

Sports News of Thursday, 13 April 2023

The owner of Dabo Soccer Academy is currently building a good network for himself and his club as he continues to tour some of the big clubs in world football.



Emmanuel Yaw Dabo is currently enjoying his tour in Europe after visiting the training facilities at German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.



The popular Ghanaian actor who is currently on holiday in Europe initially visited the home venue of Paris Saint Germain, Parc des Princes after his meeting with some officials of the club.



Yaw Dabo in a video sighted by GhanaWeb Sports was cited at the training facility of Borussia Dortmund, Strobelallee Training Centre.



He met former Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, midfielder Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose and the chief football scout of the Yellow and Blacks.



Yaw Dabo went to the Strobelallee Training Centre in a black jacket on white jeans while wearing red and black sneakers.



