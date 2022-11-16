Watch first Black Stars' training ahead of Switzerland friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have held their first training ahead of their friendly against Switzerland in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).



All 26 players took part in the training Tuesday, November 15, 2022, and it concluded with no injury worries.



Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexander Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo were the players who arrived late but took part in the training.



Following the arrival of Sulemana, Aidoo, and Djiku, Otto Addo now has a full squad for the friendly.



Ghana will engage Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium in a pre-World Cup friendly.



Below is the full list of players who are in the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi



Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, Daniel Kofi Kyereh, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexander Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo.











Watch the video below









EE/KPE