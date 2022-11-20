Watch ex-Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu show off dance moves in Black Stars camp

Sports News of Sunday, 20 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The mood and morale in the Black Stars camp are up the roof after the team defeated 15th-ranked Switzerland in the Pre-World Cup friendly game on Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Abu Dhabi.



The players are still in camp preparing for their game against the Central African Republic on Sunday, June 4, 2022.



In every national team, it is a ritual for new players to perform some form of dance, singing or acting as a means of their initiation into the team.



While the new players like Abdul Salis Samed were being taken through the initiation, the players demanded that the three local coaches who are in their camp also partake because they are part of the team.



Former Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, Black Metorrs coach Ibrahim Tankoh, and former Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, are currently in the camp of the Black Stars for attachment during the World Cup period.



And in the video shared by the Ghana Football Association, Samuel Boadu asked to dance and he didn't disappoint as he showed off his dancing skills with Oxlade's kulosa song.



Watch Samuel Boadu's dance moves in the video below:



