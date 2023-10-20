Watch beautiful video of Emelia Brobbey's meeting with Asamoah Gyan's 'wife', kids in London

Sports News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey shared a wholesome moment with the family of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan in London, the UK.



In a video shared on Brobbey's TikTok, she shared a big hug with Gifty Gyan before taking a stroll with her two kids.



Gifty appeared to be happy to see Brobbey as they shared a heartwarming moment together, depicting how they missed each other.



Gifty is the mother of three children, two boys, and a girl. Frederick is the oldest aged 15 years old, followed by Raphael and Ohemaa.



Gifty and Asamoah Gyan have been in an estranged relationship since their divorce case in 2018.



After questioning his wife's fidelity and loyalty, Gyan filed for divorce and a DNA test of their three children.



However, DNA testing revealed that he is the father of all three children. The Accra High Court also ordered the former Sunderland man to pay GH¢204,392.22 to Gifty as a maintenance fee.





Watch Emilia Brobbey's moment with Gifty Gyan below





