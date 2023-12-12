Watch beautiful father-son video of John Paintsil and son showing magnificent ball juggling skills

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Former Black Stars defender, John Painstil's son John Paintsil Jnr is on course to follow his father's career trajectory of becoming a footballer.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Paintsil and his kid were spotted having a kick about in the house with Paintsil junior pulling off some fascinating skills.



Some Ghanaians believe the country may have another incredible defender in Paintsil Junior after the video went viral.



However, Paintsil Junior is unknown and this is the first-ever video of him playing football shared by his father.



John Paintsil is rated as one of the finest right-backs to have played for the Black Stars. He made his Black Stars debut in 2001 and played his last game in 2013 to end his 12-year international career.



He retired from professional football in 2016 having played for some of Europe's notable teams like Leicester City, West Ham United, Fulham, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and others.





