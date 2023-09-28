You are here: HomeSports2023 09 28Article 1852436

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2023

Source: goal.com

Watch as young football fan goes crazy after meeting Lionel Messi

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi Argentine football legend, Lionel Messi

A young fan turned out a smile bigger than his face as Lionel Messi greeted him before Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup final!

After missing Wednesday evening's cup final due to injury, the Argentine was spotted pregame greeting a young fan in the tunnel, with a jubilant response like Christmas morning!

Inter Miami have now played four matches without Messi since his arrival and saw their first loss without the Argentine Wednesday evening as the Houston Dynamo defeated them 2-1 in the U.S. Open Cup final.

The 36-year-old will look to get healthy as Inter Miami return to action on September 30 against NYCFC.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment