The leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako alias Cheddar, was spotted among football stars who turned up to celebrate Dutch player of Ghanaian descent Memphis Depay on his birthday.



Cheddar shares a friendly bond with Depay and has hosted the latter several times in Ghana.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, the New Force Movement leader, with a champagne glass in his right hand, welcomed Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido to the party venue.



In a photo that emerged from the event, Chedder, Paul Pogba, and Memphis Depay as well as some unknown friends of Depay posed for a photo before their dinner.



Some footballers who attended the dinner include Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Axel Witsel.



Memphis Depay turned thirty on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, but held the birthday dinner on Wednesday.



Ghana's future president Cheddar was seen having a good time with Davido and former Barcelona player Memphis depay at depay’s 30th birthday.



