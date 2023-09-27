Watch as angry Victor Osimhen snubs Napoli teammates after arriving at team hotel

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen ignored his teammates after arriving at the team's hotel ahead of their game against Udinese at the Diogo Maradona stadium on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



In the video shared by a Napoli-based blogger, Gennaro Del Vecchio, Osimhen, who looked unhappy, shook hands with coach Santoro but ignored his teammates Demme and Zielinski.



Victor Osimhen has deleted all Napoli-related posts on his Instagram account after the club mocked him on social media for missing a penalty in their goalless drawn game against Bologna on Sunday, September 24, 2023.



After the game, the club's TikTok account shared a video of Osimhen protesting for a penalty and eventually missing it with a laughing sound in the background. He was also labelled as a coconut in another video posted by the club.



Although both videos have been deleted, Osimhen's agent Roberto Calenda has confirmed that they will take legal action against Napoli.



Victor Osimhen arriving @ Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game after the public statement considering legal action against the club ????????????



Not greeting Demme and Zielinski but shaking hands with team manager Santoro.



???? @GennyDelVe — Enzo Buonopic.twitter.com/D1agIktIiE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 27, 2023

