Watch as Tottenham players jam to popular Ivorian song

Tottenham Hotspurs players have been spotted jamming to a trending Ivorian song that has gained popularity at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Sengeal's Pape Sarr and Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma led the other players as they performed the viral dance that came along with the song.



Sarr and Bissouma represented their respective countries at AFCON hosted in Ivory Coast. The song 'Coup de marteau' is one of the many songs played during half-time to get the fans entertained.



The song has been trending on TikTok since the tournament started and the dance seems to have become a trademark dance for Ivorians.



The 2023 edition of the tournament has been exciting with most people rating it as the greatest AFCON tournament of all time.



On the field, the teams have sold many memorable matches, fabulous goals, magnificent officiating, and many dramatic moments. Whereas on off the field, the fans have been amazing showing up and showing out for their countries.



The competition will end on February 11, 2024, when Nigeria takes on host nation Ivory Coast in the final.





