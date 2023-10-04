Watch as Thomas Partey's ex-girlfriend hits gym with new lover

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2023

The ex-girlfriend of Ghanaian footballer Thomas Partey, Gifty Boakye who is alleged to be in amorous relationship with Ghanaian footballer Yaw Yeboah were all spiced with joy when they hit the gym to engage in work outs.



Gifty Boakye who flaunted Yaw Yeboah as his new boy lover after falling apart with Thomas Partey is enjoying her moments with his new lover.



The duo has been spotted a few times where Gifty was there to cheer her man to victory during a Columbus Crew game as Yaw Yeboah played a part.



Also, pictures of Yaw Yeboah and Gifty Boakye went viral as they were captured sharing some romantic kisses together.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, it was all fun for the latest couple when they trained together in a gym in the United States.



They took turns to work out in weightlifting, push-ups, tummy and leg drills before rounding it all with a passionate kiss on each other’s lip.



Gifty split up with Thomas Partey went viral in 2022 after years of being together, but the US-based Ghanaian model has found a new home in the heart of Yaw Yeboah.



Gifty Boakye is a fashion model and a celebrated entrepreneur while Yaw Yeboah played in the Major League Soccer (MLS) for Columbus Crew.







Watch the video below:





