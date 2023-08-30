Watch as Sadio Mane engages on-field scuffle with Al Shabab player

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

An intense scuffle ensued between Al-Nassr's Sadio Mane and Al-Shabab's defender, Iago Santos, during a Saudi Pro League match between the two teams.



Sadio Mane who managed to score a goal in his team's resounding 4-0 victory, confronted the Brazilian player following a tough tackle.



As the situation escalated, the assistant referee rushed in to swiftly to stop the fiery exchange between the Senegalese football star and Iago Santos before things could go out of hand.



A video in circulation on various social media platforms captures the intense moment when the two players engaged in a physical confrontation and exchanged heated words before being separated by the match official.



Despite the altercation, neither of the players faced any disciplinary actions, and the game concluded with Al-Nassr's resounding 4-0 win over Al-Shabab.



Al-Nassr's star player, Cristiano Ronaldo, contributed significantly to the victory by scoring two goals from the penalty spot within the first 38 minutes of the match.



Shortly after, Mane extended their lead, securing a three-goal advantage and Sultan Al-Ghannam scored the final goal in the game.



