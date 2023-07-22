Watch as Otumfuo Osei Tutu II tours Adako Jachie to see work progress

Sports News of Saturday, 22 July 2023

Patron of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II visited the Asante Kotoko training facility, Adako Jachie Sports Complex on Saturday, July 22.



Otumfuo visited the training facility alongside some club legends, supporters’ leadership, and other stakeholders which was to enable the king to get first-hand knowledge about the ongoing work at the facility.



In a video spotted by Ghanaweb, Otumfuo dressed in a long-sleeved outfit and was greeted by hundreds of people including club officials, ex-players, and fans.



Otumfuo shook hands with some club officials, and ex-players during the tour.



On Friday, July 21, Asante Kotoko owner, Otumfuo Nana OseiTutu II, held an important meeting with the club’s former players and supporters at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.



During the meeting, Otumfuo entrusted former Black Stars head coach, Kwasi Appiah, with the responsibility of finding a new head coach to lead the Porcupine Warriors. The discussions primarily focused on strategizing for success in the upcoming season.



Former coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum was appointed by Asante Kotoko SC to guild the club for the forthcoming season, according to reports from Opensuo Radio.





