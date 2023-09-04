Watch as Michael Essien presents Danish Super League Young Player award to Ibrahim Osman

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Ex-Ghanaian international Michael Essien presented Ghanaian youngster Ibrahim Osman the Danish Superliga Young Player for the August award at the training grounds of FC Nordsjaelland on Monday, September 4.



18-year-old Ibrahim Osman has been outstanding for The Tigers, having served two assists in a terrific month, which saw FC Nordsjaelland beat giants FC Midtjylland as well as secure a place at the top of the table.



Osman succeeds compatriot Ernest Nuamah, who won the award for the month of July before leaving to join Olympique Marseille in August.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate is enjoying his first full campaign with the Wild Tigers and will be hoping to continue with his decent run of form.



An elated Osman after receiving the award from Essien said "Thank you to the staff. I couldn't have gotten this with you. All I want to say is thank you”.



Osman helped FC Nordsjaelland reach the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League after scoring the winner against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday, August 31, 2023.



Essien is currently an assistant coach for FC Nordsjaelland, having capped over 50 times for Ghana with over 20 years playing club in England, Spain, Italy, Greece, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan.





???????? Michael Essien handing ???????? Ibrahim Osman his deserved Danish Superliga young player for August award.



