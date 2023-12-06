Watch as Lord Kenya shows off footballing skills in a match with area boys

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghanaian rapper, Lord Kenya, now Evangelist Abraham Philip Akpor Kojo, has been spotted showing off his football skills while playing football in his neighborhood.



Kenya is widely known to be a preacher who was once one of the most popular rappers in the Ghanaian music space.



In a video shared on his TiTok page, Kenya was spotted involved in a seven aside match as he spent time with his neighbours.



From the video, he was not involved that much as he had few touches and barely ran across the field due to lack of energy. However, he was filled with smiles as he enjoyed the moment.



The multiple award-winning rapper is the founder and leader of Face of Grace Covenant Temple with over 500 members.



Watch Lord Kenya play football via the video below







EE/EK