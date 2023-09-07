Watch as Kumasi fans chant Ernest Nuamah's name ahead of Ghana's final AFCON qualifier

Sports News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ahead of his debut home game for the Black Stars, Ernest Nuamah looks set to have the fans on his side if scenes from the Black Stars’ final training session on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, are anything to go by.



Hundreds of fans who showed up at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium where the Black Stars had their final training session chanted Nuamah’s name.



Nuamah who hails from Kumasi is expected to light up the flanks of Ghana in the game which will determine Ghana’s fate in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



Nuamah has seen his stock rise rapidly in the last twelve months, going from the national U-23 to the Black Stars.



At the club level, he has become one of the most highly-rated youngsters in global. He recently sealed a big-money move from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark to Olympique Lyon in France.



The Black Stars wrapped up preparations for the game on Thursday, 07 September 2023 with some hot jama sessions led by goalkeeper Richard Ofori.



The game against CAR is the team's final game of the qualifiers and Ghana will have to avoid defeat to book an automatic spot at the continental showpiece which will be held in Ivory Coast in 2024.



The will match kick off at the Baba Yara Sport Stadium at 16:00 GMT.



