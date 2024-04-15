Watch as Jeremie Frimpong and teammates celebrate Bundesliga win with Buk Bak's 'Kolom' track

Sports News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Fans of Bayer Leverkusen mobbed Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent, Jeremie Frimpong as he was hailed as one of the heroes in the club’s historic first-ever German Bundesliga title win.



Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday defeated Werder Bremen 5-0 at the Bay Arena to secure the impressive feat ahead of giants Bayern Munich.



A Victor Boniface strike from 12 yards gave the Champions the lead at halftime before Granit Xhaka added another in the 60th minute to make it 2-0.



Courtesy of a sensational hat-trick from talented attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, Bayer Leverkusen cruised to an emphatic 5-0 win to clinch the league title with five games to spare.



Jeremie Frimpong did not start the game against Werder Bremen but was introduced in the second half to replace Nathan Tella.



In showing appreciation, fans of Bayer Leverkusen carried Jeremie Frimpong and sang songs for him to celebrate the title triumph.



Another video also captures Jeremie Frimpong and his teammates jamming to Buk Bak's 'Kolom' track in the dressing room.



Watch the videos below





Jeremie Frimpong leads the dressing room Celebrations after Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga today#3SportsGH pic.twitter.com/b213PGKjhb — #3Sports (@3SportsGh) April 14, 2024