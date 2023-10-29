Watch as Issahaku Fatawu, Kelechi Iheanacho jam to Fancy Gadam’s song

Sports News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a Ghana and Nigeria affair when Leicester City’s duo of Issahaaku Fatawu and Kelechi Iheanacho jammed to Fancy Gadam's brand new single making waves.



Both were in joyous mood and sang along to the Fancy Gadam latest titled ‘IF’ on their way home following their 2-1 victory over Queen Park Rangers in the English Championship on Saturday, October 28.



Issahaku and Iheanacho both played a part in Leicester's away win as Ghana’s Issahaku Fatawu started and lasted until the 83rd minute while Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced in the 79th minute.



The duo has gone on to become the best of friends, having been spotted a couple of times together which signifies the bond between the two West African players.



In the ongoing 2023/24 season Issahaku has registered a goal and an assist in 10 games while Iheanacho has scored five in 10 games for the Foxes.



They will hope to replicate their impressive performance for their respective countries in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Ivory Coast next year.



Watch the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







LSN/KPE