Watch as Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey suffers round one knockout to Serhii Bohachuk

Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) super welterweight Africa champion, Patrick Allotey suffered a round one defeat via knock out to Ukrainian Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk in a WBC Continental Americas Championship at Chumash Casino Resort in California on Saturday, July 22.



The bout, which is being put together by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions, is targeted at providing a dependable opponent to champion Bohachuk, who would be making a second WBC Continental Americas title defense.



In a video spotted by Ghanaweb, Allotey was last featured in a bout in May 2022 and was met with a heavy right hook from Bohachuk who fell to the ground in the first round.



Known for his show-stopping knockouts which have accounted for all of his 22 career victories, the 28-year-old Bohachuk made his fifth straight victory, having recorded his fourth via a sixth-round stoppage of Nathaniel Gallimore on January 27, 2023.



Meanwhile, Alottey's (42-4, 32 KOs) last victories came via knockout in December 2020 and May 2022 against Hamisi Maya and Victus Kemavor respectively.



Among the notable names Allotey has fought as a professional are top-rated middleweight Jaime Munguia, Kanat Islam, Patrick Teixeira, and Charles Manyuchi.









????Ghanaian boxer Patrick Allotey who assaulted a Kotoko fan at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2020 was stopped yesterday in the first round by junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk in Santa Ynez, California. pic.twitter.com/wUqNoHulFJ — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) July 23, 2023

