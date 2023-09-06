Watch as Freezy Macbones clash with Ghanaian Legend Asamoah Gyan

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones clashed with Ex-Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan after he (Gyan) finished his usual tennis training.



Freezy Macbones known as Seth Gyimah touched down in Ghana on Wednesday, August 15 after he responded to a call from the Ghana Boxing Federation, accepting to represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.



Macbones since landing in Ghana has been training with Ghana’s Black Bombers team as they intensify their preparations for the upcoming Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Dakar, Senegal, which is slated for Saturday, September 9 to, Saturday, September 15, 2023.



Freezy Macbones who returned home after 11 years in London is enjoying his stay in Ghana, having visited his hometown and also engaged a few personalities including Abraham Kotey Neequaye, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) in playful fisticuffs.



The video spotted by GhanaWeb was a clash between a football legend and a puncher when the duo faced off in a jovial way, which saw both showed their prowess.



Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 109 games for the Black Stars of Ghana and also Africa’s top scorer at the World Cup with 6 goals.



He announced his retirement from active football in June 2023 at age 37 and has since actively playing tennis.



Seth Gyimah has a record of 2 wins out of 2 bouts since making his professional debut against Christopher Wood in February 2023.



The 33-year-old boxer was involved in just his second professional fight in April as the undercard of the bout between Joe Joyce and Zhilei Zhang. Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponent.







Watch the video below:







Freezy and Asamoah Gyan show their power on the highway ???????????? pic.twitter.com/GP2GLTqGxR — code micky (@code_micky) September 5, 2023

LSN/KPE